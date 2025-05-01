Given a circle with a radius of units and a central angle of , what is the area of the sector that is not shaded if the shaded sector corresponds to the given central angle? Choose the closest value.
What is the area of a rectangle that is units long and units wide?
Given that the measure of central angle is radians in a circle of radius , what is the area of the shaded sector? Choose the correct formula from the options below.
Given a circle with radius units and a central angle measuring radians, what is the area of the shaded sector?
Given a circle with radius and a central angle measured in radians, what is the area of the shaded sector formed by this angle?
Which of the following formulas could be used to calculate the area of a sector in a circle with radius and central angle (in radians)?
Given a regular pentagon with a radius (distance from center to a vertex) of meters, what is the length of its apothem (the perpendicular distance from the center to a side)?
