Given a circle with radius units and a central angle measuring radians, what is the area of the shaded sector?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given a regular pentagon with a radius (distance from center to a vertex) of meters, what is the length of its apothem (the perpendicular distance from the center to a side)?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key elements of the regular pentagon: the radius (distance from the center to a vertex) is given as 11 meters, and we need to find the apothem (the perpendicular distance from the center to a side).
Recall that a regular pentagon can be divided into 5 identical isosceles triangles, each with a vertex angle of \(\frac{360^\circ}{5} = 72^\circ\) at the center.
Focus on one of these triangles and split it into two right triangles by drawing the apothem. This creates a right triangle with an angle of \(\frac{72^\circ}{2} = 36^\circ\), the hypotenuse as the radius (11 meters), and the adjacent side as the apothem.
Use the cosine trigonometric ratio, which relates the adjacent side (apothem) to the hypotenuse (radius): \(\cos(36^\circ) = \frac{\text{apothem}}{11}\).
Solve for the apothem by multiplying both sides by 11: \(\text{apothem} = 11 \times \cos(36^\circ)\). This expression gives the length of the apothem.
Watch next
Master Calculating Area of SAS Triangles with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
10
views
Multiple Choice
Given a circle with radius and a central angle measured in radians, what is the area of the shaded sector formed by this angle?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following formulas could be used to calculate the area of a sector in a circle with radius and central angle (in radians)?
13
views
Multiple Choice
Given a circle with radius and a central angle measured in radians, what is the area of the shaded sector formed by this angle?
7
views
Multiple Choice
What is the area of a sector of a circle with a central angle of and a radius of foot?
11
views
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations