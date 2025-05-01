Given a triangle with vertices , , and , and point inside the triangle, which of the following must be true for point to be the orthocenter of the triangle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
Using the Law of Sines in a triangle with sides , , opposite angles , , respectively, which expression correctly represents the value of in terms of , , and ?
A
B
C
D
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the Law of Sines, which states that in any triangle with sides \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) opposite angles \(A\), \(B\), and \(C\) respectively, the following ratio holds: \[\frac{a}{\sin{A}} = \frac{b}{\sin{B}} = \frac{c}{\sin{C}}\]
Since we want to express \(c\) in terms of \(a\), \(A\), and \(C\), focus on the equality between the ratios involving \(a\) and \(c\): \[\frac{a}{\sin{A}} = \frac{c}{\sin{C}}\]
To isolate \(c\), multiply both sides of the equation by \(\sin{C}\): \[c = \frac{a}{\sin{A}} \times \sin{C}\]
Rewrite the expression to clearly show \(c\) as a function of \(a\), \(\sin{A}\), and \(\sin{C}\): \[c = a \times \frac{\sin{C}}{\sin{A}}\]
This formula allows you to find the length of side \(c\) when you know side \(a\) and the measures of angles \(A\) and \(C\) using the Law of Sines.
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