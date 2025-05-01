If an angle in standard position has its terminal side passing through the point in the first quadrant, what is the measure of angle in degrees?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
If angle has a measure of , what is the measure of angle if point lies on the terminal side of angle such that , , and are collinear and is the vertex?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given angle \( \angle CBD = 140^\circ \) and note that points \( A \), \( B \), and \( D \) are collinear with \( B \) as the vertex.
Since \( A \), \( B \), and \( D \) are collinear, the angle formed by \( A \), \( B \), and \( D \) is a straight angle, which measures \( 180^\circ \).
Recognize that \( \angle CBD \) and \( \angle ABD \) share the vertex \( B \) and lie on opposite sides of the line through \( A \), \( B \), and \( D \), making them supplementary angles.
Use the supplementary angle relationship: \( \angle ABD + \angle CBD = 180^\circ \).
Solve for \( \angle ABD \) by subtracting the measure of \( \angle CBD \) from \( 180^\circ \): \( \angle ABD = 180^\circ - 140^\circ \).
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
13
views
Multiple Choice
Angles and are supplementary. If angle has a measure of , what is the measure of angle ?
12
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of angles in standard position, if point C is at , point O is at , and point A is at , what is the measure of angle COA in degrees?
10
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of angles in standard position, which of the following pairs of angles are considered vertical angles?
19
views
Multiple Choice
Given an angle in standard position with its initial side along the positive -axis and its terminal side passing through point on the unit circle, if the arc subtends an angle of at the origin, what is the measure of arc in radians?
13
views
