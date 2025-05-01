In a regular pentagon, what is the measure in degrees of each interior angle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
In the context of angles in standard position, which of the following pairs of angles are considered vertical angles?
A
Angles whose terminal sides coincide after a full rotation
B
Angles that have the same measure but different initial sides
C
Angles that share the same initial side but have different terminal sides
D
Angles whose sides form two pairs of opposite rays and intersect at a common vertex
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of vertical angles: Vertical angles are pairs of angles formed when two lines intersect, and their sides form two pairs of opposite rays.
Understand that opposite rays are two rays that share a common endpoint and extend in exactly opposite directions, forming a straight line.
Identify that vertical angles share a common vertex (the point of intersection) and their sides are formed by these opposite rays, making the angles opposite each other.
Compare the given options to this definition: angles whose sides form two pairs of opposite rays and intersect at a common vertex fit the criteria for vertical angles.
Conclude that the correct pair of vertical angles are those whose sides form two pairs of opposite rays and intersect at a common vertex, as this matches the formal geometric definition.
