Given a triangle with sides , , opposite angles , , respectively, which equation can be used to find using the Law of Sines?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Quadrilateral RSTU is a parallelogram. If angle R measures degrees and angle S measures degrees, what must be the value of ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that in a parallelogram, opposite angles are equal, and adjacent angles are supplementary (their measures add up to 180 degrees).
Identify the given angles: angle S measures 70 degrees, and angle R measures x degrees.
Since angles R and S are adjacent angles in parallelogram RSTU, set up the equation for supplementary angles: \(x + 70 = 180\).
Solve the equation for \(x\) by subtracting 70 from both sides: \(x = 180 - 70\).
Conclude that the value of \(x\) is the difference found, which satisfies the properties of a parallelogram.
Watch next
Master Intro to Law of Sines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
12
views
Multiple Choice
In parallelogram LMNO, if angle M measures and angle N measures , what is the measure of angle L?
11
views
Multiple Choice
A straight ladder of length leans against a vertical wall, forming an angle with the ground. According to the Law of Sines, what is the proper distance from the feet of the ladder to the wall?
10
views
Multiple Choice
According to the , which triangles can be mapped onto one another through a sequence of rigid transformations?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given triangle , which of the following sets of side lengths could represent the sides of a triangle that satisfies the Law of Sines?
12
views
Law of Sines practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations