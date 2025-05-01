According to the , the measure of an exterior angle of a triangle is equal to which of the following measures?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
Given two similar triangles, and , where , , , and , what is the value of ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the corresponding sides of the similar triangles ABC and DEF. Since the triangles are similar, the sides correspond in order: AB corresponds to DE, and AC corresponds to DF.
Write the proportion between the corresponding sides using the similarity ratio: \(\frac{AB}{DE} = \frac{AC}{DF}\).
Substitute the known values into the proportion: \(\frac{6}{9} = \frac{8}{x}\).
Cross-multiply to solve for \(x\): \$6 \times x = 9 \times 8$.
Isolate \(x\) by dividing both sides by 6: \(x = \frac{9 \times 8}{6}\).
