A right triangle is shown below. Which ratio gives the cosine of ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
If point is equidistant from the sides of triangle , which of the following must be true?
A
Point is the centroid of triangle .
B
Point is the incenter of triangle .
C
Point lies on the angle bisector of one of the angles of .
D
Point is the circumcenter of triangle .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definitions of special points in a triangle: the centroid is the intersection of medians, the circumcenter is the intersection of perpendicular bisectors of sides, and the incenter is the intersection of angle bisectors.
Understand that the incenter is the unique point inside a triangle that is equidistant from all three sides of the triangle.
Recognize that being equidistant from the sides means the point lies on the angle bisectors of the triangle, since the incenter is the point where all three angle bisectors meet.
Note that the centroid relates to medians and the circumcenter relates to perpendicular bisectors of sides, which do not guarantee equal distance from the sides.
Conclude that if a point is equidistant from the sides of a triangle, it must be the incenter, and it lies on the angle bisectors of the triangle.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
8
Multiple Choice
Given two parallel lines cut by a transversal, if the alternate interior angles are degrees and degrees, what is the value of ?
11
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with vertices labeled x, z, and w, and angle , what is the cosine ratio of angle ?
10
Multiple Choice
A regular polygon with sides is inscribed in a circle. What is the measure of each interior angle of the polygon?
11
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, one of the acute angles measures . What is the measure of the other acute angle?
11
Multiple Choice
If one angle of a right triangle is such that , what is the measure of the other non-right angle in degrees?
12
