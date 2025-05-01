In the context of right triangles and their angles, which term best describes a pair of angles that are both and ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
A regular polygon with sides is inscribed in a circle. What is the measure of each interior angle of the polygon?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a regular polygon has all sides and all interior angles equal.
Use the formula for the measure of each interior angle of a regular polygon with n sides: \(\text{Interior Angle} = \frac{(n-2) \times 180^\circ}{n}\).
Substitute \(n = 6\) (since the polygon has 6 sides) into the formula: \(\text{Interior Angle} = \frac{(6-2) \times 180^\circ}{6}\).
Simplify the expression step-by-step: calculate \((6-2) = 4\), then multiply \$4 \times 180^\circ = 720^\circ\(, and finally divide \)720^\circ\( by \)6$.
The result gives the measure of each interior angle of the regular hexagon.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Given two parallel lines cut by a transversal, if the alternate interior angles are degrees and degrees, what is the value of ?
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with vertices labeled x, z, and w, and angle , what is the cosine ratio of angle ?
Multiple Choice
If point is equidistant from the sides of triangle , which of the following must be true?
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, one of the acute angles measures . What is the measure of the other acute angle?
Multiple Choice
If one angle of a right triangle is such that , what is the measure of the other non-right angle in degrees?
