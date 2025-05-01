In triangle , if angle measures and angle measures , what is the measure of arc (the angle at vertex )?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
In parallelogram LMNO, if angle M measures and angle N measures , what is the measure of angle L?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that in any parallelogram, opposite angles are equal. Therefore, angle L is equal to angle N, and angle M is equal to angle O.
Also remember that consecutive angles in a parallelogram are supplementary, meaning their measures add up to 180 degrees.
Given angle M = 30° and angle N = 40°, check if these values satisfy the properties of a parallelogram. Since angle M and angle N are consecutive, their sum should be 180°, but 30° + 40° = 70°, which is less than 180°, so verify the problem setup or consider the correct pairs of consecutive angles.
Use the property that angle M and angle N are adjacent angles in the parallelogram LMNO, so angle M + angle N should be 180°. If this is not the case, consider that the problem might be referring to different angles or that the labeling implies angle L is opposite to angle N.
Since angle N = 40°, and angle L is opposite to angle N, angle L also measures 40°. Thus, the measure of angle L is equal to the measure of angle N, which is 40°.
Law of Sines practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations