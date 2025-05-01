In triangle , the length of side is centimeters. If angle is and angle is , what is the length of side ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
A straight ladder of length leans against a vertical wall, forming an angle with the ground. According to the Law of Sines, what is the proper distance from the feet of the ladder to the wall?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the right triangle formed by the ladder, the wall, and the ground. The ladder is the hypotenuse with length \(L\), the wall is vertical, and the ground is horizontal.
Recognize that the angle \(\theta\) is between the ladder and the ground, so the side adjacent to \(\theta\) is the distance from the foot of the ladder to the wall, and the side opposite to \(\theta\) is the height the ladder reaches on the wall.
Recall the definition of cosine in a right triangle: \(\cos(\theta) = \frac{\text{adjacent side}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\).
Express the distance from the foot of the ladder to the wall (adjacent side) in terms of \(L\) and \(\theta\) by rearranging the cosine formula: \(\text{distance} = L \cdot \cos(\theta)\).
Note that the Law of Sines is not necessary here because the triangle is right-angled, and basic trigonometric ratios directly give the distance.
Watch next
Master Intro to Law of Sines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
11
views
Multiple Choice
According to the , the measure of an exterior angle of a triangle is equal to which of the following measures?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given a triangle with sides , , opposite angles , , respectively, which equation can be used to find using the Law of Sines?
12
views
Multiple Choice
In parallelogram LMNO, if angle M measures and angle N measures , what is the measure of angle L?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Quadrilateral RSTU is a parallelogram. If angle R measures degrees and angle S measures degrees, what must be the value of ?
11
views
Multiple Choice
According to the , which triangles can be mapped onto one another through a sequence of rigid transformations?
11
views
Law of Sines practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations