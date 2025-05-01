Recall the Law of Sines, which states that in any triangle with sides \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) opposite angles \(A\), \(B\), and \(C\) respectively, the ratio of a side length to the sine of its opposite angle is constant. This can be written as: \[\frac{a}{\sin\left(A\right)} = \frac{b}{\sin\left(B\right)} = \frac{c}{\sin\left(C\right)}\]