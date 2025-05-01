Given that and , what is the value of if and are complementary angles?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with vertices labeled x, z, and w, and angle , what is the cosine ratio of angle ?
A
The ratio of the length of the side adjacent to angle to the length of the hypotenuse
B
The ratio of the length of the side adjacent to angle to the length of the side opposite angle
C
The ratio of the length of the hypotenuse to the length of the side adjacent to angle
D
The ratio of the length of the side opposite angle to the length of the hypotenuse
1
Identify the angle in question, which is angle \( xzw \), located at vertex \( z \) of the right triangle.
Recall the definition of the cosine of an angle in a right triangle: \( \cos(\theta) = \frac{\text{length of adjacent side}}{\text{length of hypotenuse}} \).
Determine which side is adjacent to angle \( xzw \). This is the side that forms the angle \( xzw \) along with the hypotenuse, excluding the side opposite the angle.
Identify the hypotenuse, which is the longest side of the right triangle and is opposite the right angle.
Write the cosine ratio for angle \( xzw \) as the ratio of the length of the side adjacent to angle \( xzw \) to the length of the hypotenuse: \( \cos(xzw) = \frac{\text{adjacent side}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \).
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
In the context of right triangles and their angles, which term best describes a pair of angles that are both and ?
Multiple Choice
Given two parallel lines cut by a transversal, if the alternate interior angles are degrees and degrees, what is the value of ?
Multiple Choice
A regular polygon with sides is inscribed in a circle. What is the measure of each interior angle of the polygon?
Multiple Choice
If point is equidistant from the sides of triangle , which of the following must be true?
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, one of the acute angles measures . What is the measure of the other acute angle?
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
