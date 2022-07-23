Use a number line to determine whether each statement is true or false. -3 > -3
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Complex Numbers
1:01 minutes
Problem 85
Textbook Question
Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 13 - 3 is less than or equal to 10.
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1
Identify the two expressions being compared: the left side is \(13 - 3\) and the right side is \(10\).
Calculate the value of the left side expression: \(13 - 3 = 10\).
Understand the inequality phrase "less than or equal to" corresponds to the symbol \(\leq\).
Write the inequality by placing the left side expression, the inequality symbol, and the right side value: \(13 - 3 \leq 10\).
This inequality states that the value of \(13 - 3\) is either less than or exactly equal to \(10\), which matches the given statement.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Inequality Symbols
Inequality symbols compare two values to show their relative size. Common symbols include '<' (less than), '>' (greater than), '≤' (less than or equal to), and '≥' (greater than or equal to). They help express relationships where values are not necessarily equal.
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Evaluating Expressions
Evaluating expressions involves performing arithmetic operations to simplify or find the value of an expression. For example, calculating '13 - 3' results in 10, which is essential before comparing values in an inequality.
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Translating Verbal Statements to Mathematical Expressions
This concept involves converting words into mathematical symbols and expressions. Understanding phrases like 'less than or equal to' allows one to write the correct inequality symbol (≤) to represent the statement accurately.
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