Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
[tan 80° - tan(-55°)]/[ 1 + tan 80° tan(-55°)]
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
[tan 80° - tan(-55°)]/[ 1 + tan 80° tan(-55°)]
Use the given information to find sin(x + y).
cos x = 2/9, sin y = - 1, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
[tan 5π/12 + tan π/4]/[1 - tan 5π/12 tan π/4]
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
cos(θ - 30°)
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
cos(45° - θ)
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
sin(45° + θ)
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
tan (π/4 + x)