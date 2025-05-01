Identify the base number that is being multiplied repeatedly. In this case, the base is 3.
Count how many times the base number 3 is multiplied by itself. Here, 3 is multiplied 7 times.
Recall the definition of an exponential expression: when a number (the base) is multiplied by itself repeatedly, it can be written as the base raised to the power of the number of times it is multiplied.
Write the exponential expression using the base and the exponent. The base is 3 and the exponent is 7, so the expression is \$3^{7}$.
This exponential form \$3^{7}\( represents the product \)3 \times 3 \times 3 \times 3 \times 3 \times 3 \times 3$ in a more compact way.
