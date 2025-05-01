- 0. Functions(0)
Kinematics: Videos & Practice Problems
Kinematics Practice Problems
A fish population in a lake is initially . The growth rate is given by (fish/month), for , where is in months. What is ?
A village had a population of at . The population growth rate is given by , with in years. Find the population for .
A yeast culture begins with cells and grows at a rate of cells per hour, where is in hours. What is the population after hours? (Round to the nearest integer.)
A chemical plant produces a compound at a variable rate given by
,
where is measured in hours and in kilograms. How many kilograms are produced in the first hours?
A country's coal extraction rate is modeled by , where and is the current extraction rate. Find , the total amount of coal extracted after years.
A -liter aquarium is empty at . Water is added at a rate of (in ), where is in minutes. How many liters of water are in the aquarium after minutes?
A -liter reservoir is empty at time . Water enters at a rate . What is the function for the volume of water in the reservoir at any time ?
An empty -liter vat is being filled with a liquid at a rate of L/min, with in minutes. When will the vat be full?
The outflow rate of a chemical reactor is modeled by , where is the total product released in milliliters over , with and in seconds. How much product is released in the first second?
A machine dispenses mL of liquid per operation, operating at a rate of one operation per second. The rate of liquid dispensed is modeled by , where is the total liquid dispensed over , , and is in seconds. What is the formula for the total liquid dispensed between and any time ?
A patient's heart pumps mL of blood with each beat. If the heart rate is beats per minute (one beat per second), the outflow rate is modeled by , where is the total blood (in milliliters) pumped over , with , and is in seconds. What is the total blood pumped in the first minute?
A plant species population has a growth rate described by , where is in years. If , does the population ever become extinct after ?
A certain animal population has a growth rate given by , where is in years. If the initial population is , does the population ever reach extinction (i.e., does for any )?
A population of insects grows according to , where is in years. If , does the population ever reach zero?
A city's power consumption over a -hour period is modeled by , where is in megawatts, is in hours, and corresponds to midnight. Burning kg of natural gas produces kWh of energy. How many kilograms of natural gas are needed to supply the city's energy for day? For year?
Given the marginal cost function (in dollars per unit), calculate the additional cost (in dollars) incurred when production increases from units to units.
A company’s marginal cost function is given by (in dollars per unit). What is the additional cost, in dollars, of increasing production from units to units?
The marginal cost function for a product is (in dollars per unit). What is the additional cost (in dollars) to increase production from units to units?
Given the marginal cost function (in dollars per unit), calculate the additional cost (in dollars) incurred when production increases from units to units.
Suppose an object's velocity is negative throughout the interval . Are the displacement and the distance traveled on this interval equal?
Let be a marginal demand function that is positive and increasing, where is the price of the product. Is the increase in demand from units to units less than the increase in demand from units to units? Note that , , and are price values.
Given the velocity function for , what constant velocity would result in the same total distance traveled over the given time period?
Given the velocity function for , what constant velocity would result in the same total distance traveled over the given time period?
Two cars, Car A and Car B, start together and travel along a straight highway. Their velocities (in ) are:
Car A: , for , and
Car B: , for , and , for ,
where is in hours. After hours, which car has traveled farther?
A car's velocity is given by for . What is the average velocity over this interval?
In a running competition, Jamie and Alex start at the same point on a straight track. Jamie runs at a constant speed of mi/hr. Alex's speed is for and for , where is in hours. Jamie is given a head start of hr. If the race distance is mi, who finishes first?
The graph shows the velocity of a car traveling along a straight road. Time is in hours, and distance is in kilometers. The areas between the velocity curve and the -axis are indicated.
On which interval(s) is the car moving in the positive direction?
The graph shows the velocity of a car traveling along a straight road. Time is in hours, and distance is in kilometers. The areas between the velocity curve and the -axis are indicated.
Find the displacement of the car over .