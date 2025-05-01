- 0. Functions(0)
Kinematics: Videos & Practice Problems
Kinematics Practice Problems
A cyclist's velocity is given by , where and are positive constants, is in seconds, and is in . If the initial position is , what is the position function for ?
An object moves along a straight path with its velocity function graphed below. The areas between the velocity curve and the -axis are indicated. Time is in seconds, and distance is in meters.
Find the displacement of the object over the interval .
An object moves along a straight path with its velocity function graphed below. The areas between the velocity curve and the -axis over the intervals are indicated. Time is in seconds, and distance is in meters.
Find the displacement of the object over the interval .
Suppose the acceleration of a particle moving along a straight path is given by a function of position , where and are positive constants. Using the Chain Rule, relate and , where .
An object moves along a straight path with its velocity function graphed below. The areas between the velocity curve and the -axis over the intervals are indicated. Time is in seconds, and distance is in meters.
What is the object's position relative to its initial position after seconds?
A particle moves along a line with velocity given by the graph shown. The particle's initial position is . What is the displacement of the particle from to ?
A particle moves along a line with velocity given by the graph shown. The particle's initial position is . What is the distance traveled by the particle from to ?
A particle moves along a line with velocity given by the graph shown. The particle's initial position is . What is its position at ?
A particle moves along a line with velocity given by the graph shown. The particle's initial position is . Find the piecewise function for .
A ball is thrown straight up from the ground at , and its velocity (in ) is given by for . What is its displacement after seconds?
A particle moves along a straight line with velocity given by the graph shown. The initial position of the particle is . What is its displacement from to ?
A particle moves along a straight line with velocity given by the graph shown. The initial position of the particle is . What is the total distance traveled by the particle from to ?
A particle moves along a straight line with velocity given by the graph shown. The initial position of the particle is . What is its position at ?
A particle moves along a straight line with velocity given by the graph shown. The initial position of the particle is . Find the piecewise function for .
A particle moves along a line so that its velocity at time is given by , for . If the particle starts at position , what is the position function for ?
A block attached to a vertical spring moves so that its velocity is given by for . The initial position is . At what times does the particle reach its lowest point for the first three times? Consider the upward direction as positive.
A train's velocity along a straight track is given by the following piecewise function:
The time is in seconds and is in meters per second. What is the total distance traveled by the train in the first seconds?
A train's velocity along a straight track is given by the following piecewise function:
The time is in seconds and is in meters per second. What is the position of the train at if ?
A chemical reaction consumes a reactant at a rate (in ) given by for , where is in minutes. Find a function that gives the total amount of reactant consumed over this interval.
A particle moves along a line with velocity (in ) for , where is in seconds, and its initial position is . Find the position function over the given interval.
A tank is being drained at a constant rate of gallons per minute. Which statement is true about the volume of water remaining in the tank as a function of time?
Given only the speed (the magnitude of velocity) of a particle moving along a line, is it possible to determine the particle's displacement over a time interval?
The daily discharge of the Columbia River in May is modeled by the function , where discharge is in millions of cubic feet per day and is the start of May. What is the total amount of water that flows through the river in May ( days)? Report your answer in billions of cubic feet, rounded to decimal places.
The daily outflow of the Snake River in June ( days) is given by , with discharge in millions of cubic feet per day and at the start of June. The river drains from Lake Cascade, which holds of water. What percentage of Lake Cascade's volume passes through the Snake River in June? Round your answer to decimal places.
Two trains, Train X and Train Y, depart from the same station. Their velocities (in units of ) are:
Train X: , for , and
Train Y: , for , and , for ,
where is in units of seconds. Graph the velocity functions for both trains.
Two cyclists start at the same point at . Cyclist P's velocity (in ) is , and cyclist Q's velocity (in ) is . After seconds, who has traveled farther?
Given the velocity function v(t) = 3t^2 - 6t, calculate the displacement of the object from t = 1 to t = 4.
For the velocity function v(t) = t^2 - 4t + 3, find the total distance traveled by the object from t = 0 to t = 3.
Given the velocity function v(t) = 4t - 2 and initial position s(0) = 5, find the position function s(t).