3. Techniques of Differentiation
Basic Rules of Differentiation
Find the indicated derivative.
- Multiple Choice
Find the indicated derivative.
- Multiple Choice
Find the indicated derivative.
- Multiple Choice
Find the indicated derivative.
- Textbook Question
Finding derivatives from a table Find the values of the following derivatives using the table. <IMAGE>
a. d/dx (f(x)+2g(x)) |x=3
a. d/dx (f(x)+2g(x)) |x=3109views
- Textbook Question
Finding derivatives from a table Find the values of the following derivatives using the table. <IMAGE>
(g^-1)'(7)
(g^-1)'(7)86views
- Textbook Question
Use the given graphs of f and g to find each derivative. <IMAGE>
d/dx (5f(x)+3g(x)) |x=1
d/dx (5f(x)+3g(x)) |x=181views
- Textbook Question
Derivatives of even and odd functions Recall that f is even if f(−x) = f(x), for all x in the domain of f, and f is odd if f(−x) = −f(x) for all x in the domain of f.
b. If f is a differentiable, odd function on its domain, determine whether f' is even, odd, or neither.110views