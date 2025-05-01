11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals of Exponential Functions
Evaluate the indefinite integral.46views1rank
Evaluate the indefinite integral.48views1rank
Evaluate the indefinite integral.56views1rank
Evaluate the definite integral.46views1rank
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
33. ∫ [eˣ / (a² + e²ˣ)] dx, where a ≠ 04views
Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ e³ˣ/(eˣ - 1) dx5views
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
40. ∫ (e³ᵗ / √(4 + e²ᵗ)) dt6views