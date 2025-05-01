10. Physics Applications of Integrals
Kinematics
The velocity (/) of a drone flying in the air is given by for hours. Let .
Determine for .
The velocity (/) of a drone flying in the air is given by for hours. Let .
How far does the drone travel during the first hour?
The velocity (/) of a drone flying in the air is given by for hours. Let .
How far has the drone traveled by the time it has reached /?
Suppose that a particle travels along the -axis and its velocity is given by for .
Find the particle's displacement on
Displacement from velocity A particle moves along a line with a velocity given by v(t) = 5 sin πt, starting with an initial position s(0) = 0 . Find the displacement of the particle between t = 0 and t = 2 , which is given by s(t) = ∫₀² v(t) dt . Find the distance traveled by the particle during this interval, which is ∫₀² |v(t)| dt .
Velocity to displacement An object travels on the 𝓍-axis with a velocity given by v(t) = 2t + 5, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4.
(a) How far does the object travel, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4 ?
Velocity to displacement An object travels on the 𝓍-axis with a velocity given by v(t) = 2t + 5, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4.
(c) True or false: The object would travel as far as in part (a) if it traveled at its average velocity (a constant), for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4. .
43. A hot-air balloon is launched from an elevation of 5400 ft above sea level. As it rises, the vertical velocity is computed using a device (called a variometer) that measures the change in atmospheric pressure. The vertical velocities at selected times are shown in the table (with units of ft/min).
c. A polynomial that fits the data reasonably well is:
g(t) = 3.49t³ - 43.21t² + 142.43t - 1.75
Estimate the elevation of the balloon after five minutes using this polynomial.