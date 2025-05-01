6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Logarithmic Differentiation
Use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of the given function.107views
- Multiple Choice
Use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of the given function.57views
- Multiple Choice
Use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of the given function.59views
- Textbook Question
49–55. Derivatives of tower functions (or g^h) Find the derivative of each function and evaluate the derivative at the given value of a.
g (x) = x^ In x; a = e55views
- Textbook Question
Find f′(1) when f(x) = x^(1/x).66views
- Textbook Question
49–55. Derivatives of tower functions (or g^h) Find the derivative of each function and evaluate the derivative at the given value of a.
h (x) = x^√x; a = 448views
- Textbook Question
49–55. Derivatives of tower functions (or g^h) Find the derivative of each function and evaluate the derivative at the given value of a.
f (x) = (sin x)^In x; a = π/258views