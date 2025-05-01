0. Functions
Exponential Functions
Determine if the function is an exponential function.
If so, identify the power & base, then evaluate for .
Determine if the function is an exponential function.
If so, identify the power & base, then evaluate for .
Determine if the function is an exponential function.
If so, identify the power & base, then evaluate for .
Graph the given function.
A culture of bacteria has a population of cells when it is first observed. The population doubles every , which means its population is governed by the function , where is the number of hours after the first observation.
What is the population after the first observation?
A culture of bacteria has a population of cells when it is first observed. The population doubles every , which means its population is governed by the function , where is the number of hours after the first observation.
How long does it take the population to triple in size?
A culture of bacteria has a population of cells when it is first observed. The population doubles every , which means its population is governed by the function , where is the number of hours after the first observation.
How long does it take the population to reach ?
Solve each equation.