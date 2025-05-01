Trigonometric Identities

Identify the most helpful first step in verifying the identity.

( tan 2 θ sin 2 θ − 1 ) = sec 2 θ sin 2 ( − θ ) \left(\frac{\tan^2\theta}{\sin^2\theta}-1\right)=\sec^2\theta\sin^2\left(-\theta\right) (sin2θtan2θ−1)=sec2θsin2(−θ)