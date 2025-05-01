16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates
Parametric Equations
- Multiple Choice
Graph the plane curve formed by the parametric equations and indicate its orientation.
;7views
- Multiple Choice
Graph the plane curve formed by the parametric equations and indicate its orientation.
;8views
- Multiple Choice
Eliminate the parameter to rewrite the following as a rectangular equation.8views
- Multiple Choice
First eliminate the parameter, then graph the plane curve of the parametric equations.
, ;3views