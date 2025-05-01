1. Limits and Continuity
Continuity
- Multiple Choice
Use graph of to determine if the function is continuous or discontinuous at256views
- Multiple Choice
Use the graph of to determine if the function is continuous or discontinuous at .196views
- Multiple Choice
Use the graph of to determine if the function is continuous or discontinuous at .206views4rank
- Multiple Choice
Use the graph of to determine if the function is continuous or discontinuous at .203views3rank
- Textbook Question
Suppose f(x) = {x^2 − 5x + 6 / x − 3 if x≠3
a if x=3.
Determine a value of the constant a for which lim x→3 f(x) = f(3).168views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
a. a(t)=altitude of a skydiver t seconds after jumping from a plane166views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
b. n(t)=number of quarters needed to park legally in a metered parking space for t minutes132views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
c. T(t)=temperature t minutes after midnight in Chicago on January 1133views