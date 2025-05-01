7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Integrals of Trig Functions
- Multiple Choice
Find by evaluating the following indefinite integral.
- Multiple Choice
Find by evaluating the following indefinite integral.
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the integral:
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the integral:
- Textbook Question
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.

∫ 𝓍² cos 𝓍³ d𝓍
∫ 𝓍² cos 𝓍³ d𝓍5views
- Textbook Question
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ (cos 7ω) /(16 + sin² 7ω) dω4views
- Textbook Question
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.

∫(√1 + tan 2t) sec² 2t dt
∫(√1 + tan 2t) sec² 2t dt5views
- Textbook Question
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.

∫ sin 𝒵 sin (cos 𝒵) d𝒵
∫ sin 𝒵 sin (cos 𝒵) d𝒵6views