8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
Find given the graph of .39views
- Multiple Choice
Express the following limit as a definite integral on the interval .65views
- Multiple Choice
Given the following definite integral of the function , write the simplified integral:28views
- Multiple Choice
Write the two definite integrals subtracted below as a single integral.25views
- Textbook Question
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
12. ∫ from -5 to 0 of dx / √(4 - x)6views
- Textbook Question
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
24. ∫ from 0 to θ of (x⁵⸍² - x¹⸍²) / x³⸍² dx5views
- Textbook Question
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
19. ∫ from 0 to π/2 [sin⁷x] dx7views
- Textbook Question
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
60. ∫ from 0 to π/4 of 3√(1 + sin 2x) dx3views