0. Functions
Properties of Functions
State whether the functions represented by graphs A , B , C and in the figure are even, odd, or neither.
Symmetry Determine whether the graphs of the following equations and functions are symmetric about the x-axis, the y-axis, or the origin. Check your work by graphing.
Symmetry Determine whether the graphs of the following equations and functions are symmetric about the x-axis, the y-axis, or the origin. Check your work by graphing.
Symmetry Determine whether the graphs of the following equations and functions are symmetric about the x-axis, the y-axis, or the origin. Check your work by graphing.
Given the graph of the following function, determine the intervals on which is increasing.
Given the graph of the following function, determine the intervals on which is decreasing.
Given the graph of the following function, determine where the graph reaches a maximum.