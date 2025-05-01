5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The Second Derivative Test
- Multiple Choice
Use the second derivative test to find the local extrema of the given function.94views
- Multiple Choice
Use the second derivative test to find the local extrema of the given function.67views
- Multiple Choice
Use the second derivative test to find the local extrema of the given function.
; < <141views
- Textbook Question
f(x) = 6x² - x³87views
- Textbook Question
f(x) = x³ - (3/2)x² - 36x80views
- Textbook Question
f(x) = eˣ(x - 2)²62views
- Textbook Question
f(x) = 2x³ - 3x² + 1264views