0. Functions
Piecewise Functions
Learn with NickGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Textbook Question
Roots and powers Sketch a graph of the given pairs of functions. Be sure to draw the graphs accurately relative to each other.
y = (x)¹⸍³ and y = (x)¹⸍⁵114views
- Textbook Question
Graphing equations Graph the following equations.
c. x² + 2x + y² + 4y + 1 = 0181views
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Triple intersection Graph the functions f(x) = x³,g(x)=3^x, and h(x)=x^x and find their common intersection point (exactly).109views
- Textbook Question
Parabola properties Consider the general quadratic function ƒ(x) = ax² + bx + c , with a ≠ 0.
a. Find the coordinates of the vertex of the graph of the parabola y= ƒ(x) in terms of a, b, and c.149views
- Multiple Choice
Using the piecewise function below, evaluate261views7rank2comments
- Multiple Choice
Using the piecewise function below, evaluate255views9rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly describes the piecewise function graphed below, where the graph consists of a line with slope for and a constant value for ?21views