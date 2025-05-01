3. Techniques of Differentiation
Higher Order Derivatives
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Higher Order Derivatives
Guided videos.
Learn with CallieGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Find the third derivative of the given function.148views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Find the third derivative of the given function.97views
- Multiple Choice
Find the third derivative of the given function.136views1comments
- Textbook Question
Find f′(x), f′′(x), and f′′′(x) for the following functions.
f(x) = 3x3 + 5x2 + 6x84views
- Textbook Question
Find f′(x), f′′(x), and f′′′(x) for the following functions.
f(x) = 3x2 + 5ex71views
- Textbook Question
Find f′(x), f′′(x), and f′′′(x) for the following functions.
f(x) = (x2 - 7x - 8) / (x + 1)88views
- Textbook Question
If f(t)=t¹⁰, find f′(t), f′′(t), and f′′′(t).89views
- Multiple Choice
Let . What is the derivative of ?3views