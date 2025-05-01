2. Intro to Derivatives
Differentiability
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the graph of the function is continuous and/or differentiable at .122views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the graph of the function is continuous and/or differentiable at .149views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the graph of the function is continuous and/or differentiable at .101views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the function is continuous and/or differentiable at .121views4rank
- Textbook Question
If f is differentiable at a, must f be continuous at a?90views
- Textbook Question
If f is continuous at a, must f be differentiable at a?103views
- Textbook Question
Where is the function continuous? Differentiable? Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
b. Find the values of x in (0, 3) at which f is not differentiable.74views
- Textbook Question
Use the graph of g in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
b. Find the values of x in (-2,2) at which g is not differentiable.91views