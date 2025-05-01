6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Guided videos.
Learn with CallieGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the given function.101views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the given function.81views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the given function.92views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the given function.42views
- Textbook Question
Find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of y = sin^−1 x at x=0.60views
- Textbook Question
Find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of y = tan^−1 x at x= −2.53views
- Textbook Question
How are the derivatives of sin^−1 x and cos^−1 x related?67views
- Textbook Question
Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the given point.
f(x) = sin−1(x/4); (2,π/6)64views