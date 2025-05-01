9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
Calculate the area of the shaded region between the 2 functions from to
Calculate the area of the shaded region between & contained between & .
Sketch the region bounded by & on the interval . Then set up an integral to represent the region's area and evaluate.
Shade the region bounded by & on the interval . Then set up an integral to represent the region's area.
41–48. Geometry problems Use a table of integrals to solve the following problems.
46. Find the area of the region bounded by the graph of y = 1/√(x² - 2x + 2) and the x-axis from x = 0 to x = 3.
Area Find (i) the net area and (ii) the area of the following regions. Graph the function and indicate the region in question.
The region bounded by y = 6 cos 𝓍 and the 𝓍-axis between 𝓍 = ―π/2 and 𝓍 = π
Areas of regions Find the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval.
ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍³ ― 1 on [―1, 2]
Areas of regions Find the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval.
ƒ(𝓍) = sin 𝓍 on [―π/4, 3π/4]