5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Find the critical points of the given function.97views1rank
Find the critical points of the given function.104views1rank
Find the critical points of the given function.94views1rank
Find the global maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval. State as ordered pairs.116views1rank
The figure shows six containers, each of which is filled from the top. Assume water is poured into the containers at a constant rate and each container is filled in 10 s. Assume also that the horizontal cross sections of the containers are always circles. Let h (t) be the depth of water in the container at time t, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 10 . <IMAGE>
d. For each container, where does h' (the derivative of h ) have an absolute maximum on [0 , 10]?79views
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x³ - 3x² on [-1, 3]88views
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x² - 10 on [-2, 3]82views
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = √2 sin x- x on [0, 2π]80views