2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the function .
- Multiple Choice
Use the definition of a derivative, to find the derivative of the function at .
- Textbook Question
Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
<IMAGE>
a.
- Textbook Question
<IMAGE>
b.
- Textbook Question
<IMAGE>
c.
- Textbook Question
<IMAGE>
d.
- Multiple Choice
For the function , what is the multiplicative rate of change of the function, that is, what is its derivative as a function of ?
- Multiple Choice
Suppose the graph of the function passes through the points and . What is the average rate of change of between and ? Round your answer to the nearest tenth.