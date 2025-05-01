3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
Find the derivative of the function.
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the function.
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the function.
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the function.
- Textbook Question
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = sec(3x+1)
- Textbook Question
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = csc ex
- Textbook Question
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = tan ex
- Textbook Question
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = sin (4x3 + 3x +1)