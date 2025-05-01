7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Learn with NickGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Find the following indefinite integral.118views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Find the following indefinite integral.164views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Find the following indefinite integral.147views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Find by evaluating the following indefinite integral.129views2rank
- Textbook Question
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (3x⁵ - 5x⁹) dx6views
- Textbook Question
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (4√x - (4 /√x)) dx4views
- Textbook Question
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ (9𝓍⁸―7𝓍⁶) d𝓍2views
- Textbook Question
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (5s + 3)² ds6views