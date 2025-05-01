8. Definite Integrals
Average Value of a Function
Find the average value of the function on the interval .23views
Find the average value of the function on the interval .61views
Find the average value of the function on the interval .44views
Let . What is the average value of on the closed interval ?14views
Symmetry properties Suppose ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 10 and ∫₀⁴ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 20. Furthermore, suppose ƒ is an even function and g is an odd function. Evaluate the following integrals.
(a) ∫₋₄⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍6views
Average values Find the average value of the following functions on the given interval. Draw a graph of the function and indicate the average value.
ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍³ on [―1, 1]10views
Average values Find the average value of the following functions on the given interval. Draw a graph of the function and indicate the average value.
ƒ(𝓍) = 1/(𝓍² + 1) on [―1, 1]6views
Average values Find the average value of the following functions on the given interval. Draw a graph of the function and indicate the average value.
ƒ(𝓍) = cos 𝓍 on [―π/2 , π/2]5views