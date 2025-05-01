0. Functions
Common Functions
- Multiple Choice
In the graph shown, identify the y–intercept & slope. Write the equation of this line in Slope-Intercept form.144views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Identify the ordered pair of the vertex of the parabola. State whether it is a minimum or maximum.121views2rank2comments
- Multiple Choice
Where is the axis of symmetry located on the given parabola?171views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the given function is a polynomial function. If so, write in standard form, then state the degree and leading coefficient.119views1rank
- Textbook Question
Even and odd at the origin
a. If ƒ(0) is defined and ƒ is an even function, is it necessarily true that ƒ(0) = 0? Explain.127views
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Height and time The height in feet of a baseball hit straight up from the ground with an initial velocity of 64 ft/s is given by h= ƒ(t) = 64t - 16t² where t is measured in seconds after the hit.
a. Is this function one-to-one on the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 4?133views
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Height and time The height in feet of a baseball hit straight up from the ground with an initial velocity of 64 ft/s is given by h= ƒ(t) = 64t - 16t² where t is measured in seconds after the hit.
b. Find the inverse function that gives the time t at which the ball is at height h as the ball travels upward. Express your answer in the form t = ƒ⁻¹ (h)138views
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Height and time The height in feet of a baseball hit straight up from the ground with an initial velocity of 64 ft/s is given by h= ƒ(t) = 64t - 16t² where t is measured in seconds after the hit.
c. Find the inverse function that gives the time t at which the ball is at height h as the ball travels downward. Express your answer in the form t = ƒ⁻¹ (h)135views