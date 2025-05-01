5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The First Derivative Test
- Multiple Choice
Identify the open intervals on which the function is increasing or decreasing.212views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Identify the open intervals on which the function is increasing or decreasing.90views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Identify the intervals on which the function is increasing or decreasing.
on116views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Identify the local minimum and maximum values of the given function, if any.
on102views
- Textbook Question
First Derivative Test
a. Locate the critical points of f.
b. Use the First Derivative Test to locate the local maximum and minimum values.
c. Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval (when they exist).
f(x) = x² + 3 on [-3,2]73views
- Textbook Question
First Derivative Test
a. Locate the critical points of f.
b. Use the First Derivative Test to locate the local maximum and minimum values.
c. Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval (when they exist).
f(x) = x√(4 - x²) on [-2,2]72views
- Textbook Question
First Derivative Test
a. Locate the critical points of f.
b. Use the First Derivative Test to locate the local maximum and minimum values.
c. Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval (when they exist).
f(x) = 2x⁵ - 5x⁴ - 10x³ + 4 on [-2,4]120views
- Textbook Question
First Derivative Test
a. Locate the critical points of f.
b. Use the First Derivative Test to locate the local maximum and minimum values.
c. Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval (when they exist).
f(x) = x²/(x² - 1) on [-4,4]67views