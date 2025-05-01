0. Functions
Combining Functions
Given the functions and , find and fully simplify155views1rank
Given the functions and , calculate150views1rank
Given the functions and find and .118views1rank
Find functions ƒand g such that ƒ(g(x)) = (x² +1)⁵ . Find a different pair of functions ƒ and g that also satisfy ƒ(g(x)) = (x² +1)⁵149views
If ƒ(x) = √x and g(x) = x³-2 and , simplify the expressions (ƒ o g) (3), (ƒ o ƒ) (64), (g o ƒ) (x) and (ƒ o g) (x)165views
Use the graphs of ƒ and g in the figure to determine the following function values. y = f(x) ; y=g(x) <IMAGE>
a. (ƒ o g ) (2)143views
Use the graphs of ƒ and g in the figure to determine the following function values. y = f(x) ; y=g(x) <IMAGE>
b. g (ƒ (2))147views