10. Physics Applications of Integrals
Work
How much work is required to push a chair across the floor with a force of from to along the -axis?45views
How much work is done by a person lifting a bucket off the ground?39views
How much work is required to move an object with a force of acting along the -axis from to ?12views
Compute the work done by a force of from to .53views
90. Work Let R be the region in the first quadrant bounded by the curve y = √(x⁴ - 4)
and the lines y = 0 and y = 2. Suppose a tank that is full of water has the shape of a solid of revolution obtained by revolving region R about the y-axis. How much work is required to pump all the water to the top of the tank? Assume x and y are in meters.4views