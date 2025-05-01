11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Learn with CallieGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the integral.41views
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the integral.42views
- Multiple Choice
Find the indefinite integral.41views
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the definite integral in terms of an inverse trig function.30views
- Textbook Question
76. Apparent discrepancy
Three different computer algebra systems give the following results:
∫ (dx / (x√(x⁴ − 1))) = ½ cos⁻¹(√(x⁻⁴)) = ½ cos⁻¹(x⁻²) = ½ tan⁻¹(√(x⁴ − 1)).
Explain how all three can be correct.2views
- Textbook Question
Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
(c) ∫₃√₂^⁶ d𝓍/(𝓍² ―9)6views
- Textbook Question
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ 2 / (𝓍√4𝓍² ―1) d𝓍 , 𝓍 > ½2views
- Textbook Question
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫√₂/₅^²/⁵ d𝓍/𝓍√(25𝓍² ―1)3views