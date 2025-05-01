4. Applications of Derivatives
Linearization
If , use the linearization at to approximate .91views
If , use the linearization at to approximate .94views2comments
21–32. Mean Value Theorem Consider the following functions on the given interval [a, b].
a. Determine whether the Mean Value Theorem applies to the following functions on the given interval [a, b].
b. If so, find the point(s) that are guaranteed to exist by the Mean Value Theorem.
ƒ(x) = { - 2x if x < 0 ; x if x ≥ 0 ; [-1, 1]68views
ƒ(x) = 7 -x² ; [-1; 2]76views
Drag racer acceleration The fastest drag racers can reach a speed of 330 mi/hr over a quarter-mile strip in 4.45 seconds (from a standing start). Complete the following sentence about such a drag racer: At some point during the race, the maximum acceleration of the drag racer is at least _____ mi/hr/s. .88views
a. Use the Intermediate Value Theorem to show that the equation has a solution in the given interval.
x=cos x; (0,π/2)68views
What is the value of the local linearization of the function at , evaluated at ?17views