4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
If , find the differential when x = 2 and .118views2rank
If , find the differential when and .108views
Lapse rates in the atmosphere Refer to Example 2. Concurrent measurements indicate that at an elevation of 6.1 km, the temperature is -10.3° C and at an elevation of 3.2km , the temperature is 8.0°C . Based on the Mean Value Theorem, can you conclude that the lapse rate exceeds the threshold value of 7°C/ km at some intermediate elevation? Explain.83views
11–18. Rolle’s Theorem Determine whether Rolle’s Theorem applies to the following functions on the given interval. If so, find the point(s) guaranteed to exist by Rolle’s Theorem.
ƒ(x) = x (x - 1)² ; [0, 1]84views
11–18. Rolle’s Theorem Determine whether Rolle’s Theorem applies to the following functions on the given interval. If so, find the point(s) guaranteed to exist by Rolle’s Theorem.
ƒ(x) = sin 2x; [0, π/2]76views
11–18. Rolle’s Theorem Determine whether Rolle’s Theorem applies to the following functions on the given interval. If so, find the point(s) guaranteed to exist by Rolle’s Theorem.
ƒ(x) = 1 - | x | ; [-1, 1]82views
Use a linear approximation (or differentials) to estimate the value of . Which of the following is the best estimate?5views
Use a linear approximation (or differentials) to estimate the value of .4views