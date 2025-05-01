4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
- Multiple Choice
A sphere is growing at a rate of . At what rate is the radius of the sphere increasing when the radius is ?131views3rank
- Multiple Choice
A right tringle has a base of and a height of . The height of the right triangle is decreasing at a rate of , at what rate is the area of the triangle decreasing?123views
- Multiple Choice
The perimeter of a rectangle is fixed at . If the length is increasing at a rate of , for what value of does the area start to decrease? Hint: the rectangle's area starts to decrease when the rate of change for the area is less than 0.94views
- Multiple Choice
A 15-foot plank leans against a vertical pole. The top of the plank begins to slide down the pole at a steady speed of 2 inches per second. How fast is the bottom of the plank moving away from the pole when it is 8 feet away from the base of the pole (in inches per second)?107views
- Textbook Question
Demand and elasticity The economic advisor of a large tire store proposes the demand function D(p) = 1800/p-40, where D(p) is the number of tires of one brand and size that can be sold in one day at a price p.
c. Find the elasticity function on the domain of the demand function.108views
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Flow from a tank A cylindrical tank is full at time t=0 when a valve in the bottom of the tank is opened. By Torricelli’s law, the volume of water in the tank after t hours is V=100(200−t)², measured in cubic meters.
c. Find the rate at which water flows from the tank and plot the flow rate function.97views
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} A mixing tank A 500-liter (L) tank is filled with pure water. At time t=0, a salt solution begins flowing into the tank at a rate of 5 L/min. At the same time, the (fully mixed) solution flows out of the tank at a rate of 5.5 L/min. The mass of salt in grams in the tank at any time t≥0 is given by M(t) = 250(1000−t)(1−10−³⁰(1000−t)¹⁰) and the volume of solution in the tank is given by V(t) = 500-0.5t.
b. Graph the volume function and verify that the tank is empty when t=1000 min.105views
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Power and energy The total energy in megawatt-hr (MWh) used by a town is given by E(t) = 400t+2400/π sin πt/12, where t≥0 is measured in hours, with t=0 corresponding to noon.
b. At what time of day is the rate of energy consumption a maximum? What is the power at that time of day?97views