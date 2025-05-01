8. Definite Integrals
Substitution
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the indefinite integral.61views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the indefinite integral.56views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the indefinite integral.48views
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the indefinite integral.57views
- Textbook Question
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
16. ∫ from 0 to 1 of (t² / (1 + t⁶)) dt3views
- Textbook Question
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
18. ∫ from 3 to 7 of (t - 6) * √(t - 3) dt6views
- Textbook Question
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
32. ∫ from 0 to 2 of x / (x² + 4x + 8) dx2views
- Textbook Question
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
44. ∫ from 0 to √3 of (6x³) / √(x² + 1) dx2views