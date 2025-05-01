Antiderivatives

For the following function f ( x ) f\left(x\right) f(x), find the antiderivative F ( x ) F\left(x\right) F(x) that satisfies the given condition.

f ( x ) = 5 x 4 f\left(x\right)=5x^4 f(x)=5x4; F ( 0 ) = 1 F\left(0\right)=1 F(0)=1