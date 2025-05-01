7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
Guided videos.
Learn with NickGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Find the antiderivative of the following function.153views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Find the antiderivative of the following function.142views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Find the antiderivative of the following function.98views1rank
- Multiple Choice
For the following function , find the antiderivative that satisfies the given condition.
;108views1rank
- Textbook Question
Find all functions whose derivative is f'(x) = x + 1.83views
- Textbook Question
Describe the set of antiderivatives of ƒ(x) = 112views
- Textbook Question
Give the antiderivatives of xᵖ . For what values of p does your answer apply?4views
- Textbook Question
Give the antiderivatives of 1/x.3views